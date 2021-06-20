Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 33,003 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.