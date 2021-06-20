Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 929 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

