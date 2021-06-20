Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.08. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

