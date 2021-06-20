Comparing Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Driven Brands and Monro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $904.20 million N/A -$4.20 million $0.41 70.15 Monro $1.13 billion 1.82 $34.32 million $1.14 53.62

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Driven Brands. Monro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Driven Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Driven Brands and Monro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 3 6 0 2.67 Monro 0 3 0 0 2.00

Driven Brands currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Monro has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Driven Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than Monro.

Profitability

This table compares Driven Brands and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands N/A N/A N/A Monro 3.05% 5.22% 2.09%

Summary

Monro beats Driven Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. It also distributes a range of automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets, as well as offers automotive training services. As of December 26, 2020, it operated 4,227 company-operated, franchised, and independently-operated stores under the Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, MAACO, CARSTAR, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, ABRA, Fix Auto, and Uniban brand names. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. The company also provides auto maintenance services, including oil change, lubrication and fluid, motor vehicle safety inspection, auto emissions test, and air conditioners inspection services; and auto repair services for fuel and ignition systems, wheel alignment, suspension system, air conditioners. In addition, it offers heating and cooling systems, transmission flush and fills, batteries, alternators, and starters, as well as belt and hose installation, and scheduled maintenance services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. As of March 27, 2021, it operated 1,263 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations, and three retread facilities in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

