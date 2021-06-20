Comparing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Futu and Merriman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 42.00%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Merriman.

Volatility & Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and Merriman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 52.50 $170.96 million $1.31 117.82 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Futu beats Merriman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

