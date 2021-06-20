Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $89.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $89.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $273.26 or 0.00791805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,298,640 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

