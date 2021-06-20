Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

