Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 230.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $806,827.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,722.20 or 1.00030072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00348001 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00431177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.12 or 0.00817992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00074146 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,152,336 coins and its circulating supply is 11,682,571 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

