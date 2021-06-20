Connectome (CNTM) One Day Volume Tops $566,460.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Connectome has a total market cap of $152,191.99 and approximately $566,460.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Connectome has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

