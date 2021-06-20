Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

CPSS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.64. 7,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.