CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.85 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $4.85 million and $136,354.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00673737 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.