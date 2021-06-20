Contrasting Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Darden Restaurants and Brinker International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 8 22 0 2.73 Brinker International 0 6 14 0 2.70

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $145.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Brinker International has a consensus price target of $69.05, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Brinker International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.81 billion 2.17 -$52.40 million $3.13 41.57 Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.82 $24.40 million $1.71 32.46

Brinker International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Darden Restaurants. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants -3.54% 5.94% 1.45% Brinker International 0.26% -6.66% 1.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

