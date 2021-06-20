Contrasting NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.74%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 30.36% 18.12% 13.18% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.20 $787.71 million $3.41 11.36 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

