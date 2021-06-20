Convergence 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Convergence has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083802 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,257,603 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

