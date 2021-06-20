Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report sales of $118.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $115.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE CLB opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 3.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

