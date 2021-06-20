Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $11.15 or 0.00032862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $35,578.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00128968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00172695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.15 or 1.00482534 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

