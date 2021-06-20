Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.