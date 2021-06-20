Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $59.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $191.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 billion to $194.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.25 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

