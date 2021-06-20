COTI (COTI) One Day Volume Hits $14.39 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $122.68 million and $14.39 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

