Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.98% of Cowen worth $94,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN opened at $38.51 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.