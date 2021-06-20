Cred Hits 1-Day Volume of $272,818.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $272,818.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00768201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083931 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

