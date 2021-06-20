Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.10 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Credits has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $473,722.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

