CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CRH opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

