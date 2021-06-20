Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Criteo worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Criteo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRTO. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $38.56 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

