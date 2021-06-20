Critical Comparison: Polaris (NYSE:PII) & Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polaris and Nuvve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.03 billion 1.14 $124.80 million $7.74 16.92 Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 3.49% 63.13% 13.52% Nuvve N/A -28.99% -11.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Polaris and Nuvve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 2 5 7 1 2.47 Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

Polaris presently has a consensus price target of $146.31, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Nuvve has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Polaris.

Summary

Polaris beats Nuvve on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 95 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

