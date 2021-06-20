Critical Comparison: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) versus CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.67 $1.39 billion $2.60 17.75 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 13.57% 18.81% 2.31% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synchrony Financial and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 3 9 0 2.75 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.17%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats CCUR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

