Crust Network (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.33 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $35.11 or 0.00100006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $61.33 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00751489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.