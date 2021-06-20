Crust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008693 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.97 or 0.01621902 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

