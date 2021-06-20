Cryptocean Market Capitalization Reaches $15.19 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00005233 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $118,592.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

