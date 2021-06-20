CryptoFlow Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $262,632.40 and $648.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00176607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,670.54 or 0.99885415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00861267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

