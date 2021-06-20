Crypton Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Crypton has a total market cap of $721,754.29 and $618.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002089 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00056634 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,968,852 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

