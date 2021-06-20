Curate Price Tops $1.27 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003697 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $1.29 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,030,890 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

