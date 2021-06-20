Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,686 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

