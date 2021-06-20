CUTcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $643.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and $643.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00038512 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00227967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035729 BTC.

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,618,450 coins and its circulating supply is 139,618,450 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

