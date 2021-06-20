CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002304 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $114,002.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00178067 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,425.20 or 0.99794216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00842054 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

