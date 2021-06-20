CWV Chain (CWV) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $11,113.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00133922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00176558 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00872794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,807.73 or 0.99882135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

