CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.73 million and $1.28 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00431814 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,037.56 or 0.99805721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00034735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00072785 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

