Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -287.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

