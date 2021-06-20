Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.29 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

