Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.