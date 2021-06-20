Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 266.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

