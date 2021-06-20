Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.97.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. 2,127,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

