Datawallet Price Reaches $0.0005 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $179,194.67 and $2,864.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00751489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

