DDKoin Market Capitalization Tops $948,485.61 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $948,485.61 and approximately $13,338.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016444 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002751 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

