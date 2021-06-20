DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $305,768.72 and approximately $2,052.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

