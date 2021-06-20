Decentraland (MANA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.67 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $965.39 million and $38.67 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,296,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,407,021 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

