DeFiner (FIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $218,390.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. DeFiner has a market cap of $3.44 million and $218,390.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00754185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00083439 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

