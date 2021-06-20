Dego Finance (DEGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.37 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00016338 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $49.37 million and $5.32 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

