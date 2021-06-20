Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,962 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,619. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

