Dent Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $278.20 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.